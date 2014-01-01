Issue Number:217, December 2016

Interviews

Economy: Global and regional events affect market performance
Construction: Weathering a tough period
Healthcare: Private sector players expand their presence
GOLD: Investor interest keeps demand high
Banking & Finance: Liquidity crunch creates challenges
Insurance: Reduced business, higher competition hit sector
Logistics: A key driver for economic future
Retail: Subdued yet satisfactory growth
Oil & Natural gas : Resilient amid challenges due to low prices
Automotive: New ventures to accelerate development
Real Estate: Steep corrections and dampened demand
Telecom: Data drives revenues
Tourism: Capitalising on the potential
Aviation: Set to fly past troubled times

Who’s that guy at the bottom?

If you are looking to create an empowered, frontline-focused, passionate organisation, look no further. Take the first step. Turn your organisation upside down.

Test Drive: Standout performer

Maserati’s first crossover is posh, quick, sporty and fits the template of modern high-end SUVs 

The power of ’yes’

As an animal lover and a member of the Ocean Elders conservation group, I always smile when I see Allington “Gumption” Creque’s boat pull up to Necker Island. 

Fitness: Pick up the gloves, ladies

You may not think that women and boxing are two things which go together, however over recent years more and more women are becoming interested in the sport not only for its physical benefits but also for mental ones. 